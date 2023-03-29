Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 64,371 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 82.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,371 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,417,471.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,795,896.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.1 %

SJM opened at $156.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.25. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $119.82 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on SJM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.09.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

