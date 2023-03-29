Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,477 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in KB Home by 11,077.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 130.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 382.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $40.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.37. KB Home has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $40.92.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 11.73%. KB Home’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 6.59%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $42.50 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on KB Home in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on KB Home from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

