Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,493 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $756,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $414,972,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 26.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,787,226 shares of the software company’s stock worth $305,545,000 after purchasing an additional 374,086 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 17,410.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 344,779 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 342,810 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 555,850 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $95,628,000 after acquiring an additional 287,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 579,794 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $124,277,000 after acquiring an additional 227,098 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.40.

Autodesk Price Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $197.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.19, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $235.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.94 and a 200-day moving average of $202.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,897 shares of company stock worth $593,466. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

