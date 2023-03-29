Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Down 3%

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.77 and last traded at $29.91. Approximately 52,222 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 649,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATHM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Get Autohome alerts:

Autohome Trading Up 5.0 %

The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.69.

Autohome Increases Dividend

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.10 million. Autohome had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.36%.

Institutional Trading of Autohome

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATHM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Autohome by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 44,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 25,922 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Autohome by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 53,122 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Autohome by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,863,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,497,000 after acquiring an additional 50,368 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Autohome by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Autohome by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,068,000 after acquiring an additional 78,170 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autohome Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.