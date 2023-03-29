Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 356,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,954,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $813,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,249,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Badger Meter by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Insider Transactions at Badger Meter

In other news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $46,096.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,786.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total transaction of $195,825.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,443.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $46,096.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,863 shares in the company, valued at $342,786.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Trading Up 0.6 %

Badger Meter stock opened at $118.73 on Wednesday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.20 and a twelve month high of $124.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.90 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Badger Meter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

Badger Meter Profile

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.