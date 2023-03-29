Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Trading Down 2.7%

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.12 and last traded at $5.12. 417,356 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,765,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 13.26, a current ratio of 14.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 206.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,604,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,660,000 after acquiring an additional 237,435 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,253,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,539 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $17,983,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,688,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,667,000 after acquiring an additional 638,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,374,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,778,000 after acquiring an additional 32,634 shares during the last quarter. 31.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

