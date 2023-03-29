Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $28.06 Million Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,574 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.08% of Signet Jewelers worth $28,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SIG. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at $17,484,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,664,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,197,000 after buying an additional 223,235 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,494,000 after buying an additional 192,995 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,552,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,556,000 after buying an additional 127,389 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In other news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $707,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 258,065 shares in the company, valued at $18,250,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stash Ptak sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $165,834.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,092.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $707,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 258,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,250,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,193 shares of company stock worth $3,923,935 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 4.1 %

Several analysts have issued reports on SIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of SIG opened at $76.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.18. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $83.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.46.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.17. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 46.64% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.68%.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Featured Articles

