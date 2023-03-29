Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 844,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,393 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.71% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $28,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,520,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,089 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 539,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,821,000 after purchasing an additional 286,628 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,819,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,080,000 after purchasing an additional 148,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,915,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,935,000 after purchasing an additional 147,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 849,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,521,000 after purchasing an additional 140,932 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSE NUS opened at $39.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $51.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.73.

Nu Skin Enterprises Increases Dividend

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.36. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $522.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $42,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,162.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $42,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,162.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma S. Battle sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $41,157.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,280.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,115 shares of company stock valued at $3,610,007. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of beauty and wellness solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, and Rhyz Other.

Featured Articles

