Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 25,516 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,282,164 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,516 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.18% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $29,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $466,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $3,613,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,696,358.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $3,613,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,696,358.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,494 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,990. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 0.4 %

TMHC opened at $36.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $37.84.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

