Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.1% of Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 42,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 41,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 368,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,535,000 after purchasing an additional 127,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 383,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,147,750,000 after purchasing an additional 14,567 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,865 shares of company stock valued at $7,140,167. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.83.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $101.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $143.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.