Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 256,701 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 369,136 shares.The stock last traded at $16.30 and had previously closed at $15.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Bausch + Lomb Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 839.92.

Institutional Trading of Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,656,000. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,207,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,255,000 after acquiring an additional 543,895 shares in the last quarter. Icahn Carl C purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,340,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,428,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,491,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,636,000 after acquiring an additional 515,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.