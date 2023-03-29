Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.82 and last traded at $15.83. 397,603 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,981,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BYND. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.85.

Beyond Meat Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.80 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 87.40% and a negative return on equity of 400.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.27) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

