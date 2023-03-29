BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BNTX. TheStreet upgraded BioNTech from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BioNTech from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on BioNTech from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on BioNTech from $272.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $182.54.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $123.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.57. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $117.08 and a 12-month high of $189.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.04 by $1.22. BioNTech had a return on equity of 66.45% and a net margin of 55.72%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $13.93 EPS. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 37.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the second quarter worth $36,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in BioNTech during the third quarter worth $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

