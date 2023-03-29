BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after TheStreet downgraded the stock from a b- rating to a c+ rating. The stock had previously closed at $128.20, but opened at $123.20. BioNTech shares last traded at $121.74, with a volume of 617,267 shares changing hands.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BioNTech from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group set a $168.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $300.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.37.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.04 by $1.22. BioNTech had a return on equity of 66.45% and a net margin of 55.72%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $13.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 37.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

