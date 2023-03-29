Block (NYSE:SQ) Shares Up 4%

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) shares shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.50 and last traded at $63.12. 7,206,536 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 15,329,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.68.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SQ. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.48.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total transaction of $2,174,137.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,583,010.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total transaction of $2,174,137.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,583,010.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 272,592 shares of company stock valued at $20,782,727. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Block in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

