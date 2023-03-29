Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,309 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boise Cascade by 9.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in Boise Cascade by 5.0% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 3,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 2.1% in the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 9,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

BCC opened at $61.99 on Wednesday. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $55.14 and a 1-year high of $85.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.02). Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 46.02% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.25.

Boise Cascade Profile

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Further Reading

