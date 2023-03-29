Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Shares Up 4.2%

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.27 and last traded at $23.27. 10,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 126,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.33.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet raised Boston Omaha from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.
Boston Omaha Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $673.30 million, a P/E ratio of 94.46 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.50.
Institutional Trading of Boston Omaha
About Boston Omaha
Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.
Further Reading
