Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Shares Up 4.2%

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.27 and last traded at $23.27. 10,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 126,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised Boston Omaha from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

Boston Omaha Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $673.30 million, a P/E ratio of 94.46 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.50.

Institutional Trading of Boston Omaha

About Boston Omaha

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOC. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.