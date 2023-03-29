Burt Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 30,219 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 30,219 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,926,000. Apple accounts for about 1.3% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its position in Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apple Price Performance

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $157.65 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

