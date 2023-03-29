Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Short Interest Down 96.5% in March

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 96.5% from the February 28th total of 93,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

CADLF opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. Cadeler A/S has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $4.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09.

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. The company also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry. It owns and operates two offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Swire Blue Ocean A/S and changed its name to Cadeler A/S in October 2020.

