Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 53,598 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 82,183 shares.The stock last traded at $19.25 and had previously closed at $18.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CDRE. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cadre from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Cadre from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Get Cadre alerts:

Cadre Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $738.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.75 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.95.

Cadre Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadre

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Cadre by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Cadre by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cadre

(Get Rating)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.