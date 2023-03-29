Calton & Associates Inc. Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $154.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $181.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

