Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the February 28th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Cannabis Sativa Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CBDS opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. Cannabis Sativa has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05.
About Cannabis Sativa
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cannabis Sativa (CBDS)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Sativa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Sativa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.