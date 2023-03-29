Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the February 28th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CBDS opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. Cannabis Sativa has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05.

Cannabis Sativa, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells herbal based skin care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Recover, a deep penetrating healing balm used to relieve pain for sore muscles, joints, arthritic, and back pain, Trauma Cream, a cream for blended infusion of cannabinoids and THC, Face Garden, an antioxidant moisturizing cream for the face, Body Garden, a moisturizing body lotion, and Lip Garden, an emollient balm.

