Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 6,662 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 436,450 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.0% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $104,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $275.23 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $315.95. The company has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $257.89 and a 200-day moving average of $246.17.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group set a $310.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.17.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.