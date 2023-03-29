Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 24,795,785 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 38,825,375 shares.The stock last traded at $9.31 and had previously closed at $9.23.

The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.76%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.65) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 680.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 6.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.50.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Further Reading

