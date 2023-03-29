Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 24,795,785 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 38,825,375 shares.The stock last traded at $9.31 and had previously closed at $9.23.

The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.76%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.65) earnings per share.

CCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.91.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCL. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,697,000 after buying an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 31,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.22.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

