Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 1,481,696 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 1,887,156 shares.The stock last traded at $8.38 and had previously closed at $8.26.

The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 64.76% and a negative net margin of 50.07%.

Separately, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from GBX 1,050 ($12.90) to GBX 850 ($10.44) in a report on Tuesday.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 18.6% during the third quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

