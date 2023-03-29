Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 1,481,696 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 1,887,156 shares.The stock last traded at $8.38 and had previously closed at $8.26.

The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 64.76% and a negative net margin of 50.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from GBX 1,050 ($12.90) to GBX 850 ($10.44) in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Transactions at Carnival Co. &

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 12.4% in the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 11,247,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,199 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,181,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,154,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,683,000 after buying an additional 693,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,115,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,402,000 after buying an additional 717,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CQS US LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 1,886,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after buying an additional 513,574 shares during the last quarter. 16.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.26.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

