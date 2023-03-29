Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading Down 4.2%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) shares fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.76 and last traded at $7.85. 2,157,416 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 27,530,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVNA. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Carvana from $45.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial cut Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. William Blair cut Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.05.

Carvana Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $1.33. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 1,491.81% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -7.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the second quarter valued at $3,047,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 213.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 183,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 124,955 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 152.5% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 47,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 28,714 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 4,793.4% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 122,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 119,836 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 29.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,144,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying and selling of used cars. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

