Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) were up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.37 and last traded at $68.25. Approximately 562,971 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,420,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CTLT shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $58.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.30.

Catalent Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.24.

Insider Activity

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 11.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 16,557.9% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,357 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 293,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,205,000 after buying an additional 68,040 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in Catalent by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 39,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Catalent by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Further Reading

