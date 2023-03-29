Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Short Interest Update

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the February 28th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Centrica Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. Centrica has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on CPYYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Centrica from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 130 ($1.60) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Centrica from GBX 50 ($0.61) to GBX 110 ($1.35) in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Centrica from GBX 135 ($1.66) to GBX 140 ($1.72) in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Centrica from GBX 125 ($1.54) to GBX 130 ($1.60) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

About Centrica

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

