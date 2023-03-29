Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Stake Cut by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,691 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Century Communities from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of CCS stock opened at $61.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $65.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.73.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.32. Century Communities had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.79%.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,601,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,199,382.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

