Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Acquires 233 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.2% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,078,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,886,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,178,548,000 after acquiring an additional 803,013 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,428,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,022,000 after acquiring an additional 805,831 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,839,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,295,000 after acquiring an additional 421,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,189,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,449,000 after acquiring an additional 328,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of JNJ stock opened at $151.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $395.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $186.69.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.73.
Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson
In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
