Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 90.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,404 shares of company stock worth $15,317,901. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,080.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,760.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,847.00 to $1,664.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,844.79.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,652.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,590.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,538.10. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,754.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

