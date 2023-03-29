Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 357,094 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 312,350 shares.The stock last traded at $10.10 and had previously closed at $10.10.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp VI

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCVI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 620.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 316,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,437,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI in the 1st quarter valued at $3,069,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

