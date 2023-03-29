Compass Ion Advisors LLC Sells 390 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,958 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 11,712 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 148,129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,443,000 after acquiring an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 1,039,416 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $87,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,389 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.72.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $97.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $170.83. The company has a market capitalization of $996.44 billion, a PE ratio of -362.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,225,308. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

