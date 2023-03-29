Congress Asset Management Co. MA Reduces Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,090.9% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $207.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $256.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.79.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

