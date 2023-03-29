Corella Resources Ltd (ASX:CR9) Insider Anthony (Tony) Cormack Acquires 399,385 Shares

Corella Resources Ltd (ASX:CR9 – Get Rating) insider Anthony (Tony) Cormack acquired 399,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$11,582.17 ($7,721.44).

Corella Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.12 and a quick ratio of 34.51.

Corella Resources Company Profile

Corella Resources Ltd engages in the exploration of silica and other minerals. Its flagship property is the Tampu Kaolin project comprises three granted exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 768.03 square kilometers located in north-east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as HPAA Pty Ltd and changed its name to Corella Resources Limited in April 2021.

