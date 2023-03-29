Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Short Interest Update

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the February 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 376,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Covestro Price Performance

OTCMKTS COVTY opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. Covestro has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Get Covestro alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COVTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Covestro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.