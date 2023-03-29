Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Trading Down 4.2%

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.19 and last traded at $10.26. 65,595 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 370,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Crescent Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.93. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 2.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is currently 31.05%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

