CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $1,206,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,141,421. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $43.85 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $38.94 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.73.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.86. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.85% and a negative net margin of 54,271.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.84) EPS. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRSP. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.89.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

