Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Stake Raised by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 94.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen raised their price target on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.36.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI opened at $127.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $199.97.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.18%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

