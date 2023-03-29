Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 18,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,647,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $180,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,179. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $180,405.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,179. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $83,344.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,708.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,205. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $172.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.73 and a 200-day moving average of $165.30. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $124.37 and a 52-week high of $182.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.10). Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CW. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $187.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.80.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

