Czech National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,039,416 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,389 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.3% of Czech National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $87,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 188,788 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 10,948 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,064 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.72.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $97.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,225,308 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

