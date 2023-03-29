Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Short Interest Down 96.5% in March

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 96.5% from the February 28th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNKEY opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. Danske Bank A/S has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of -25.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter.

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Customers, Large Corporates and Institutions, Danica Pension, Northern Ireland, Non-core, and Group Functions.

