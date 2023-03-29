Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Stock Position Raised by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tobam acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 32.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $55.33 on Wednesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.77 and a 52 week high of $87.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts have issued reports on DAR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.40.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,236.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,236.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.