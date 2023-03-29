David J Yvars Group Cuts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

David J Yvars Group cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 91.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 33,315 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Guardian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 11,712 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 148,129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 1,039,416 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $87,311,000 after buying an additional 9,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $97.24 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.44 billion, a PE ratio of -362.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.86.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.72.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,225,308. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

