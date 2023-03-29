David J Yvars Group Cuts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

David J Yvars Group cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 91.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 33,315 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Guardian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 11,712 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 148,129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 1,039,416 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $87,311,000 after buying an additional 9,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
AMZN stock opened at $97.24 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.44 billion, a PE ratio of -362.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.86.
Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.72.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,225,308. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
