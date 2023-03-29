David Swift Purchases 81,372 Shares of Ambertech Limited (ASX:AMO) Stock

Ambertech Limited (ASX:AMO – Get Rating) insider David Swift acquired 81,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.24 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$19,122.42 ($12,748.28).

Ambertech Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.82.

Get Ambertech alerts:

Ambertech Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Ambertech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Ambertech Company Profile

Ambertech Limited distributes high technology equipment to the professional broadcast, film, recording, and sound reinforcement industries in Australia and New Zealand. It operates in Retail, Integrated Solutions, and Professional segments. The company distributes home entertainment solutions to dealers; distributes and supplies custom installation components for home theatre, and commercial installations to dealers and consumers; and distributes projection and display products for business and domestic applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ambertech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambertech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.