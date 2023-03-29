Delta Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Delta Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,294 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.6% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LVZ Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 19,475 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,054 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $4,809,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $14,125,000. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 70,273 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $157.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.36. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

