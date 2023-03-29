Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the February 28th total of 230,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Diageo Price Performance
DGEAF stock opened at $43.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.12. Diageo has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $53.52.
About Diageo
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diageo (DGEAF)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.