Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Trading 4.3% Higher

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.87 and last traded at $11.76. 573,964 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,378,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie lowered Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Digital Turbine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.
Digital Turbine Stock Down 1.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.68.
Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Turbine
In other Digital Turbine news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 36,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $387,268.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,682,789 shares in the company, valued at $18,089,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 289,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,366.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 36,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $387,268.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,682,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,089,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Turbine
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 74.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 90.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Digital Turbine Company Profile
Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).
Further Reading
