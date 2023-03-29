Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Trading 4.3% Higher

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.87 and last traded at $11.76. 573,964 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,378,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie lowered Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Digital Turbine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Digital Turbine Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $162.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.94 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 21.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Digital Turbine news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 36,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $387,268.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,682,789 shares in the company, valued at $18,089,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 289,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,366.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 36,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $387,268.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,682,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,089,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Turbine

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 74.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 90.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

Further Reading

